Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$21.03 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

