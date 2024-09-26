KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 290,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.