JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $370.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $376.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.14.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $336.96 on Tuesday. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.04. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

