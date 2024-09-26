JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $940.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $940.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $687.46.

Shares of URI stock opened at $802.32 on Monday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $819.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $726.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.82. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

