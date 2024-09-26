JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

DBVT opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

