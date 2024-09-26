Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %
TTD stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
