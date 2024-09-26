Jefferies Financial Group Trims Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Target Price to $11.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYON. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE BYON opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beyond has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

