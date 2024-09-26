Jefferies Financial Group Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $225.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $196.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

