JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Financial Comparison

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) and JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoe Carnival and JD Sports Fashion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.18 billion 1.02 $73.35 million $2.71 16.33 JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 0 1 1 0 2.50 JD Sports Fashion 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shoe Carnival and JD Sports Fashion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Shoe Carnival’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shoe Carnival is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Profitability

This table compares Shoe Carnival and JD Sports Fashion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 6.26% 13.26% 7.35% JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats JD Sports Fashion on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

