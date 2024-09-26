J Larry Sorsby Sells 4,062 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director J Larry Sorsby sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $916,427.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,874,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

HOV opened at $202.56 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $240.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

