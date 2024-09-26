iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.5496 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
DVY opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.