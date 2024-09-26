iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on September 30th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

