iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on September 30th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
