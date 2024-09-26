iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

iRobot stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. iRobot has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $6,623,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 329,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iRobot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in iRobot by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in iRobot by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

