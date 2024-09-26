Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells C$291,167.46 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$291,167.46.

Shares of TSE URE opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 million. Analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

