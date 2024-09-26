Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells 90,641 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $104,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

