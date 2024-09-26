Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$250,660.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total value of C$397,936.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$146,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.84 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.5599315 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

