Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

JXN opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,189,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

