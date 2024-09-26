Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $2,860,127.93 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $88,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intapp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 58.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

