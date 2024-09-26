Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Sells 30,919 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.3 %

Donaldson stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Donaldson by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,923,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Donaldson by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174,193 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

