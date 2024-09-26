Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$53,887.14 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$53,887.14.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$81.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market cap of C$13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.02.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.44.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.