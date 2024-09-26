Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($164.38).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Rob Harding bought 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.93) per share, with a total value of £126.73 ($169.70).

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 672 ($9.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £485.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 682.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 594.46. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 445 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.67).

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

