Insider Buying: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,175,550.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,390,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,253,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $206.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

