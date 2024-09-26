Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INGXF opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.