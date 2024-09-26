Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Buys A$158,373.00 in Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reeves acquired 158,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$158,373.00 ($108,474.66).

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.75.

Inghams Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Inghams Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Inghams Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

