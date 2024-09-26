Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,132.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,001,000 after buying an additional 176,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

