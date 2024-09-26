Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,064.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Trading Up 0.1 %

RXST opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 1.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Read Our Latest Report on RXST

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.