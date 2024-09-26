IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declares $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.