IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declares $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
IF Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IF Bancorp
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.