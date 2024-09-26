HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HSBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC
HSBC Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HSBC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.14%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.