HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 126.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

