HSBC Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of BIDU opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.48. Baidu has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $136.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after acquiring an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

