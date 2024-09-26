Head to Head Survey: Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) & Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Exicure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.39 million ($2.17) -0.71 Exicure $500,000.00 63.33 -$16.91 million ($1.52) -2.41

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Reneo Pharmaceuticals. Exicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reneo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.0% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Exicure shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Exicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.52% -56.36% Exicure N/A -288.02% -71.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Exicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reneo Pharmaceuticals 1 7 0 0 1.88 Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.01, suggesting a potential upside of 619.77%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exicure.

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats Exicure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

