Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

