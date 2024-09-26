H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of FUL opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

