Gregory Bowles Sells 26,775 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JOBY stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
