Gregory Bowles Sells 26,775 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JOBY stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

