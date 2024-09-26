Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GORO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

