GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $158.85 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,816,386. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

