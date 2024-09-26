Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

