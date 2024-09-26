Garrison Huang Purchases 2,343,542 Shares of Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Free Report) insider Garrison Huang acquired 2,343,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,122.50 ($19,261.99).
Garrison Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Garrison Huang acquired 56,458 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$621.04 ($425.37).
- On Thursday, June 27th, Garrison Huang acquired 699,854 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,998.54 ($4,793.52).
Harris Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.38.
About Harris Technology Group
Harris Technology Group Limited engages in the technology distribution and online retailing businesses in Australia. The company is involved in the online retail of IT products and consumer electronics. It sells its products through own eCommerce site ht.com.au, as well as online marketplace platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Catch, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harris Technology Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Harris Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.