Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.13) to GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.51) target price on the stock.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
