Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $738,811.80 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FWONK stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.26. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWONK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

