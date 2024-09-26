First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Wedbush

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2,150.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2,450.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $47.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $46.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $47.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $220.00 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,962.90.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.0 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $52.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- About the Markup Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.