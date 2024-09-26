First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Wedbush

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2,150.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2,450.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $47.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $46.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $47.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $220.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,962.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,837.49 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,953.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,767.64. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $52.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

