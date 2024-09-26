Financial Comparison: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.65 billion 9.10 $444.35 million $1.38 33.10 Community Healthcare Trust $112.85 million 4.25 $7.71 million $0.64 26.70

This table compares UDR and Community Healthcare Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UDR and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 1 9 8 0 2.39 Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $44.28, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 8.34% 3.70% 1.28% Community Healthcare Trust 1.13% 0.25% 0.13%

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. UDR pays out 123.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 289.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

UDR beats Community Healthcare Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

