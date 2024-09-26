F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.