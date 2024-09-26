Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ESNT stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after buying an additional 445,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 358,621 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

