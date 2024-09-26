enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 380.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

enGene Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in enGene in the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in enGene in the first quarter worth $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

