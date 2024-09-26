EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Now Covered by China Renaissance

Investment analysts at China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

EH stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.02. EHang has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in shares of EHang by 12.5% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,733 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EHang by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

