Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $287.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $297.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

