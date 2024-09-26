Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Sells $79,584.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE DCO opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.67 million, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $66.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
