Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($1.84). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
