Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.28.
In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Corporate insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
