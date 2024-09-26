Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.34.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Corporate insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

