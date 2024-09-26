DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 1.6 %

DASH opened at $143.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of -133.27, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,223 shares of company stock worth $42,156,623. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.